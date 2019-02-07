KC man rolls car south of Cameron; arrested by highway patrol

A Kansas City man was injured in a rollover accident Wednesday afternoon four miles south of Cameron and was later arrested by the highway patrol.

Sixty-four-year-old Armando Cobalco Quintana was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The car was northbound when it went off the west side of Interstate 35, into the median, crashed into a sign, and overturned coming to a stop upright. The car was demolished in the Clinton County accident.

The highway patrol accused Armando Cobalco Quintana with several potential violations including driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked or suspended, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, no proof of insurance and no seat belt.