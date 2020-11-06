Lack of rain edges northern Missouri into drought

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The lack of rain over the last six weeks has increased areas of Missouri that are experiencing some degree of drought.

A report released on Thursday shows 44 percent of the state have conditions ranging from abnormally dry to moderate and severe drought. Just about all of the drought concerns exist throughout northern Missouri and many areas of western Missouri. The drought monitor map is based on conditions as of Tuesday. Trenton has received less than one-half inch of precipitation (.46) since September 28th.

Forty-four percent of Missouri has drought conditions to some degree. This includes the categories of abnormally dry, moderate, and severe drought. All of north Missouri, and many areas of western Missouri, are abnormally dry. Conditions are worse for six counties in far northwest Missouri. Severe drought or D-2 is shown for Atchison, Holt, Andrew counties plus parts of Nodaway and western Gentry and DeKalb counties.

There are two other categories to describe drought, including extreme and exceptional, most of which appear to be in the southwestern states of the country.

