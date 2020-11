Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council next week will consider the approval of new health insurance.

A meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall on Monday evening, November 9th at 7 o’clock. The public will not physically be allowed into the meeting, but the meeting can be watched on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82219938046.

The agenda also includes a closed session to discuss legal and real estate.

