Kirksville Women of Today to hold Annual Spring Arts and Crafts Show

The Kirksville Women of Today will hold it’s 25th Annual Spring Arts and Crafts Show to enable the nonprofit civic organization to continue charitable projects.

Various handcrafted items will be on sale at the show at the William Matthew Middle School at 1515 South Cottage Grove in Kirksville Saturday, March 23rd, from 9 to 3 o’clock. Sandwiches, soup, nachos, homemade pies and cookies, chips, and drinks will be available at a concession stand. Admission to the Arts and Crafts Show is free.

Contact Nancy Asher with the Kirksville Women of Today for more information at 660-216-0056.