Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled attend cooking class

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County held their monthly cooking class at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Trenton.

The March cooking class was made up of 16 students and FFDD volunteers. The students learned to make homemade fruit muffins and easy, quick homemade ice cream.

Dorothy Taul and Diana Hoppe, volunteers from the church, coordinated all of the evening’s activities and planned the cooking lesson. The cooking class is a vocational/educational activity that students look forward to each month.