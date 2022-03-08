King City woman falls asleep at the wheel, crashes on Highway 169

Local News March 8, 2022 KTTN News
Driver Falls Asleep At The Wheel
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a King City woman sustained serious injuries after she fell asleep, causing her sports utility vehicle to run off the road south of Grant City on Tuesday afternoon, March 8th.

An ambulance transported the driver, 46-year-old Amanda Pawling, to Mosaic Medical Center of Albany.

The SUV traveled north on Highway 169 before it crossed the center line at 190th Street, ran off the west side of the road, and struck a concrete drainage culvert.

The vehicle came to rest on its wheels and had extensive damage. Pawling did not wear a seat belt.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

Post Views: 114
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.