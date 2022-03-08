King City woman falls asleep at the wheel, crashes on Highway 169

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a King City woman sustained serious injuries after she fell asleep, causing her sports utility vehicle to run off the road south of Grant City on Tuesday afternoon, March 8th.

An ambulance transported the driver, 46-year-old Amanda Pawling, to Mosaic Medical Center of Albany.

The SUV traveled north on Highway 169 before it crossed the center line at 190th Street, ran off the west side of the road, and struck a concrete drainage culvert.

The vehicle came to rest on its wheels and had extensive damage. Pawling did not wear a seat belt.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

