Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Due to maintenance by their internet provider, there may be disruptions in the telephone service at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center from midnight to 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022

The Police Department lines affected by these disruptions are (660) 359-5557, (660) 359-2121, and (660) 359-6959.

Keep in mind that this does not include the 911 emergency lines. If you have an emergency, call 911!

Related