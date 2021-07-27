Ketcham Center to close for floor resurfacing

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton will have the gym floor resurfaced July 30 through August 1. The center will close for the yearly varnish treatment.

KCC will close at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, and remain closed July 31-August 1. The Ketcham Center will reopen for regular hours on Monday, August 2, for track, cardio, and strength machines. The gym floor will continue to be inaccessible through August 9.

For questions regarding the Ketcham Community Center, please call 660-359-3948 x1450.

