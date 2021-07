Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A “Back to School” event is scheduled today (Tuesday, July 27, 2021) in Chillicothe.

Free backpacks and school supplies are to be provided for all Livingston County Kindergarten through 12th-grade students who registered with the Livingston County Office of MU Extension. There are no income guidelines on eligibility.

The event is listed for two periods today, from 11 to 1 o’clock and from 4 to 6 o’clock. Both sessions are held at the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center in Chillicothe.

