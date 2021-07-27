Trenton Police Department reports 74 nuisance incidents this year

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports 74 total nuisance incidents had been filed for the year as of July 26. That is an increase of 12 from what was reported on June 28. The total is down 18 compared to January through July last year.

A nuisance summary shows the violations for this year involve 41 regarding grass and weeds, 23 trash and debris, nine unregistered vehicles, and one open storage of a disabled vehicle.

The summary indicates 17 nuisance incidents are active, 43 have been cleared, and 14 have been prosecuted. Twenty-five nuisance-related cases are on the court docket.

