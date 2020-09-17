Katatonics Rockabilly Band to perform in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council and Livingston County Steam and Gas Association will host an evening of musical entertainment.

The Katatonics Rockabilly Band will perform at the South Annex of the Litton Agri Campus of Chillicothe September 25th from 7 o’clock to 8:30. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted. No alcohol will be permitted on the grounds.

Social distancing will be practiced. Masks are optional.

Contact the Chillicothe Area Arts Council Office for more information about the concert on September 25th at 660-646-1173.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares