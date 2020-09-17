Chillicothe High School Homecoming set for September 18th

The Chillicothe High School will hold Homecoming activities Friday, September 18, 2020.

Spokesperson Kathi Barnes says a mini parade and pep rally will be held outside the morning of Friday, September 18th for students only. The football team will play Cameron in the Homecoming game at 7 o’clock. Coronation of the king and queen will be after the game.

Chillicothe king and queen candidates are seniors Lydia Anderson, Sheldon Rader, Hanna Dominque, Daniel Hoel, Ella Leamer, Mason Baxter, Megan Sisson, Carter Allen, Maya Snyder, and Trace Rardon.

Juniors attendants are Abbey Hayen Anderson DeJesus, Selby Miller, and Aiden Zimmerman. Sophomore attendants are Hope Helton, Wyatt Brandsgaard, Trista Tipton, and Griff Bonderer. Freshmen attendants are Jolie Bonderer, Laik Graham, Kayanna Cranmer, and Grant Leamer.

