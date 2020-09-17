GRM Networks accepting applications for its Community Improvement Grants

Through its Community Improvement Grant Program, GRM Networks positively influences the communities in which it operates. Since 1999, GRM Networks has awarded numerous grants to deserving community organizations in its serving territory.

Applications for the second distribution of grants for the 2020 calendar year are being accepted now through November 1, 2020. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants. The Cooperative’s Board of Directors will review applications and award grant amounts.

Grant applications may be found at this link, moreover, questions regarding grant applications should be directed to Amy Davison, sales representative at 660-748-2110, or amy@grm.net .

GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa. GRM Networks is dedicated to delivering reliable, advanced communications technology while providing an exceptional customer experience. GRM Networks is committed to promoting and investing in its local communities. LTC Networks and SCC Networks are subsidiaries of GRM Networks and cover an additional four exchanges in Iowa and Missouri. For more information about GRM Networks, visit www.grm.net .

