Area cases continue to see additional cases of COVID-19

The Daviess County Health Department reports a total of 79 COVID-19 cases for the county, which is an increase of 23 since Thursday, September 10th. Fifty-seven of the cases are active, and 21 have recovered. There has been one COVID-19-related death reported for Daviess County.

The Caldwell County Health Department announces 81 total cases of COVID-19, which is up by six since Monday, September 14th. Seventy-one cases have been confirmed, and 10 are probable. Fourteen are active, and 65 have recovered. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Caldwell County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received one additional notification of positive COVID-19, which brings the cumulative total to 146. Twenty-six of the cases are active, and 120 have been removed from isolation. One death related to COVID-19 has been reported for Livingston County.

Grundy County added 11 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, September 16th for a total of 177. The health department reports 149 of the cases are confirmed, and 28 are probable. Fifty-four cases are active. Two deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for the county.

The Missouri Hospital Association reports Grundy County’s positivity rate is 29.2%.

