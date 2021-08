Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City resident in Livingston County on August 13 on multiple allegations.

Nineteen-year-old Kyla Polo was accused of felony possession of synthetic cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana. She was also accused of excessive speed of 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone.

Polo was taken to the Livingston County Law Enforcement Center for processing and was released.

