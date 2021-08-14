Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its 58th Annual Show near Hamilton next weekend. Daily exhibits and demonstrations, a flea market, and live music will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive from August 20th through 22, 2021.

Exhibits and demonstrations will include sawmills, blacksmiths, threshing, gas engines, draft horse fieldwork, historical farm machinery, and antique tractors. A Parade of Power will be held on August 20th and August 21st at 1 o’clock in the afternoon on both days.

The Stanley Steamers Band will perform on August 20th at 7 o’clock at night, and the Blue Grass Tornadoes with Kirk and Mary Lee will perform on August 21st at 8 o’clock at night. An open mic music jam on August 22nd from noon to 2 o’clock will feature area and Kansas City musicians with bluegrass, gospel, country, classic rock, and old standards.

There will be food trucks and Lions Club pork burgers next weekend as well as an ice cream social on August 22nd starting at noon.

Admission to the Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Show will be $5 per day or $10 for a weekend pass.

Call 816-284-2646 for general information on the show, or visit the Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association website.

