Kirksville woman crashes three-wheeler on Highway 63

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville woman sustained serious injuries when she lost control of the three-wheeler she drove one-half mile south of Kirksville.

An ambulance took 55-year-old Cynthia Partin to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The crash happened on Friday, August 13, 2021, as the three-wheeler traveled north on Highway 63 before running off the left side of the road and ejecting Partin.

No damage was reported to the vehicle, and the Patrol reports Partin was not wearing any safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County Ambulance, and Kirksville Police Department.

