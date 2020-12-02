Kaitlyn Rouse selected as the Career and Technical Education Student of the Month

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County R-1 School District recently recognized Kaitlyn Rouse as the Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for November 2020. Student winners are chosen by the vocational faculty based on a set of criteria that includes: attendance, grades, cooperation with fellow students and teachers, enthusiasm for subject(s), attitude both in the classroom and out, leadership qualities, and community involvement.

Kaitlyn is the daughter of Jason and Sarah Rouse of Unionville and is a Senior at Putnam County R-1 High school. Kaitlyn is involved in multiple student organizations including FFA where she currently serves as Treasurer, FCCLA, Interact where she currently serves as VP of Activities/Projects, and National Honors Society where she currently serves as President. Kaitlyn is also an active member of the Varsity Cheer squad and has been named captain for the second year.

Clyde Bondy and Randy Morris, Ag Instructors at Putnam County R-1 High School nominated Kailtyn for this award. According to Mr. Morris, “Kaitlyn has served two years as a tech. assistant for Mr. Bondy and as an FFA officer. This year she is serving as chapter treasurer and has done a great job totaling fundraising sheets, entering sales totals into spreadsheets, and counting money for deposits. This is an important job that requires attention to detail to get everything done right. Kaitlyn also completes many tasks as a tech assistant and is always eager to help and get a task done correctly!”

The Putnam County R1 School District feels that these monthly rewards reinforce the importance of Career and Technical Education in our schools. Learning a skilled trade or craft enables many capable students to enter the workforce and establish successful careers. Vocational instruction also helps college-bound students succeed in various avenues of study.

