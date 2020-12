Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The City of Spickard has two, two-year terms for Aldermen positions and a city Mayor position open for the April 6th election.

Filing dates are December 15th through January 19th. Filings will not occur when the city office is closed on December 24th and 25th and January 1st.

Contact City Clerk Amy Chapman at the Spickard City Hall Monday and Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 4 o’clock to file at 485-6106.

