Livingston County Library announces annual “Mini Christmas tree decorating contest”

The Livingston County Library is holding its annual Mini Christmas tree decorating contest.

Bring your decorated tree, which is to be no more than 24 inches tall, to the Library at 450 Locust Street from December 1st to 12th. The library would like to have a small forest of festive trees to beautify their entryway. The public is invited to vote for their favorite tree either in person or on Facebook from December 14th through December 19th. The winner will be announced on December 21st.

Trees may be picked up from December 22nd through December 31st.

For more information about this program, please contact Kirsten Mouton at 660-646-0547 or email at kirsten@livingstoncountylibrary.org.

