Jurden D’Arnault from Curacao selected as NCMC Outstanding Student

Jurden d’Arnault from the country of Curacao has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for November. Jurden is an international student pursuing his Associate in Arts degree. After graduation, Jurden plans to transfer to continue his baseball career at a four-year school and his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business.

Jurden is a baseball player and also holds a leadership role as a Representative for the International Student Organization. He is a tutor for the Tutoring Center, an Ambassador, and involved in Student Senate and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

“I chose NCMC because other baseball players from Curacao have come here and told me how great it is, and they were right, said Jurden. “What’s really important to me is everyone is here to help you be successful. My classes are small, and my instructors always have time for me as an individual.”

Jurden is a business major and enjoys his marketing and management classes with Business Instructor Sarah Bird. Jurden said, “Mrs. Bird makes the class fun and interactive. It’s not just about learning from a book; she helps us learn from experience.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

