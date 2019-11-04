Branson Christmas Coalition publishes list of largest Christmas tree displays

The Branson Christmas Coalition, now in its fourth season of growing and enhancing the Ozark Mountain Christmas season, has published its listing of this year’s biggest Christmas tree displays. Dubbed “Landmark” Christmas trees, to qualify for the list a tree must be over 20’ tall, within a collection of 10 or more trees, or completely unique in its materials, structure or presentation – a tree that can only be seen in Branson, Missouri. A total of 55 tree displays have been documented for the 2019 Landmark Tree list, six of which are new to the area this year.

Adding size and scope to America’s Christmas Tree City for the first time in 2019, are high-tech, live growing, crab pot and up-cycled trees. The biggest and most technically advanced of the newcomers is the star attraction of Silver Dollar City’s “Joy on Town Square.” Soaring 80 feet into the sky in the heart of the 1880’s theme park, this high-tech marvel boasts more than one million LED lights synchronized to music and creating brilliant images on the tree itself while also interacting with other spectacular lighting throughout the square. This new wonder not only replaces the centerpiece tree you may have enjoyed there in years past, but it also adds 30 feet (more than 50%) height and all the latest advancements in lighting technology.

More towering beauties can be seen for the first time this year throughout Branson’s Entertainment District at all three Track Family Fun Parks. These joyful folks have artfully wrapped the trunks and draped the branches of three of God’s beautiful creations with hundreds of colorful light strands for the season. Look for one of these giant, live growing deciduous trees adorned in light at each of the Track’s locations on W. 76 Country Boulevard.



The City of Branson presents 16 new 3D light trees from four to eight feet tall inside the Branson Landing Roundabout this holiday season. Dubbed “crab pot trees” because of the collapsible, weather-resistant materials from which they are made near America’s northeast coast, this tree collection will shine red, white and blue through Veteran’s Day on November 11, and then display five glorious colors for the Christmas season until the end of this year. Look for them after dark as you approach the Historic Downtown area from the northwest on Business 65.

McDonald’s adds another bright, new Christmas tree addition for the holiday season this year at their location on 76 Country Boulevard next to Top Ops. The new 20’ LED dancing light tree features a pair of glowing golden arches on top. This tree is the second for the restaurant chain in Branson. The other, a traditional evergreen with branded décor, can be found at their Branson Hills store.

Head south on 165 toward Table Rock Lake to see another new tree at the Fall Creek Steak & Catfish House. An impressive 25′ tall traditional evergreen with 7,000 white lights fills the restaurant interior with holiday spirit and makes for a wonderful photo opportunity no matter what the weather. This whole property is decked out for the season, so be sure to check out another of their trees made from animal antlers, plus retro road trip decor throughout.

One of the most exciting new additions to America’s Christmas Tree City this year is a collaborative project led by the Branson Christmas Coalition. The new Aquarium at the Boardwalk donated a metal tree frame, the City of Branson contributed several light post-star displays no longer in use, and the fabrication team at Ripley’s up-cycled it all into a new, 28’ star-studded tree of light. You can see this one-of-a-kind masterpiece at the intersection of 76 Country Boulevard and Gretna near Branson’s Titanic Museum Attraction. A little welding, fresh paint, new wiring, LED lighting and a revolving star on top has given new life to some very worn relics of Branson’s Christmases past. Much like the entire Christmas Tree City effort is adding to and enhancing Ozark Mountain Christmas for all to enjoy anew.

The ten-mile trek from the Downtown Branson roundabout, up Main Street to W. 76 Country Boulevard and all the way out to Silver Dollar City showcases five new additions this year, and a quick jaunt down 165 includes the sixth, at a total of eight locations with 23 new Christmas trees in all.

The year-round effort to develop and enhance the holiday season by becoming famous as “America’s Christmas Tree City” is the mission of several area businesses that are dedicated to making November and December bigger and brighter than ever in Ozark Mountain Country. For the complete list of 2019 Landmark Christmas Trees or to learn more about the Coalition’s work, go to BransonChristmas.org.

