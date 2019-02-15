Judge hands down prison sentence in Division One of Grundy County court

A Wheeling resident has been sentenced to prison after admitting to violations of probation Wednesday when he appeared in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Probation was revoked and Patrick Richard Oyler was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections after a previous stay was set aside. The original charge was criminal non-support.

Trenton resident Clifford Eric Dean Neff pleaded guilty on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A third drug count was dismissed. Neff was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections on the two counts.

Execution of the sentence was stayed and Neff was placed on five years probation. He’s to contribute $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund. For another case, driving a vehicle without a valid license, 3rd and subsequent offense, Neff’s probation was continued with additional conditions including the successful completion of a treatment program.

Sentencing was Wednesday for Jeffrey Chad Corbin of Trenton who had pleaded guilty last month to a felony drug possession charge. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Corbin was placed on five years probation. He’s to contribute $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and complete a third circuit treatment program.

April Dawn Hanson of Trenton pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance while a count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. Sentencing was deferred to allow her to make an appointment with a treatment program.

Dakota Garrett Fredricks of Trenton pleaded guilty to one count of property damage in the first degree while a second similar count was dismissed.

Fredricks was placed on five years probation after the court suspended imposition of a sentence. Fredricks is to make restitution of approximately $3000 and donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Jerry Dean Reeder of Trenton was placed on probation for five years after the court suspended execution of a four-year prison sentence. Judgment was applied on two counts: felony stealing as well as sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child.

Trenton resident Anjalo Keith Delile pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. A sentencing hearing is scheduled March 14th in circuit court.

At a hearing, Linda Sue Wilcox of Spickard admitted to a probation violation. Her probation was continued by the court with additional conditions including ten days shock incarceration as of March 19th to be served in five consecutive two day periods. Her original charge was unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tracie Leigh Todd of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree. She was placed on probation for one year after the court suspended imposition of a sentence. She’s to contribute $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund.