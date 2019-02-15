Highway patrol arrests two in Livingston County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two Saint Joseph men in Livingston County on Wednesday night.

Forty-four-year-old Corey Barron was arrested on felony probation and parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for a traffic offense, and a Saint Joseph Police Department misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court for following too close.

The Patrol also accused Barron of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked, and speeding.

Online court information shows Barron has been charged in Livingston County with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. His bond on that charge is $15,000 cash only.

The Patrol also arrested 45-year-old Christopher Crossfield on a Saint Joseph Police Department misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court for state license required.

Barron and Crossfield were both transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.