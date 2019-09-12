Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education considers fundraising requests

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education accepted a bid for a certificate of deposit at a meeting Wednesday evening.

The bid was from Home Exchange Bank for a CD investment for $500,000. The 12-month term was selected at a rate of two and a quarter percent.

Bus routes were approved as presented by the administration. A list of fundraising requests for the school year were also approved as presented by the administration.

The board reviewed Missouri School Boards Association updates and discussed the budget with no action taken on either matter.

An executive session was held for personnel.

