NCMC Student Senate participates in Leadership Institute

The North Central Missouri College Student Senate Leadership team participated in the annual MCCA Student Leadership Institute held at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on Wednesday. As part of the day, students participated in community engagement, leadership development, met with legislators, and toured the Capitol.

“I enjoyed the tour of the Capitol and meeting our legislators,” said Katie Blanchard, Student Senate President. “The workshops were really helpful, and I think our Senate team is going to bring back a lot of new ideas for the year.”

NCMC students that participated were President Katie Blanchard (Lucerne, MO), Treasurer Maddison Eller (Chillicothe, MO), Secretary Gregoor Muesker (Curacao), and Representatives Bethany Bailey (Gallatin, MO), Tyler Kidd (Trenton, MO), and Jack Lambert (Linneus, MO). Students were accompanied by Student Senate Advisor, Donnie Hillerman.

