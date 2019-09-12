Public Service Commission sets deadline in territorial agreement case

Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri (Ameren Missouri) and Farmers’ Electric Cooperative (Farmers’) have filed a joint application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking Commission approval of a third addendum to a previously approved electric territorial agreement.

The Commission approved a territorial agreement between the two electric service providers in September of 1998. In October of 2013 and May of 2018, the Commission approved addendums to the territorial agreement.

In this case, the applicants propose to amend the existing territorial agreement to allow Farmers’ to serve two customers (one in Daviess County in Winston, Missouri and one in Livingston County in Ludlow, Missouri) currently within Ameren Missouri’s service area. The application represents that approval of the addendum to the territorial agreement will not change any of the other terms or conditions of the territorial agreement or change the boundaries of the exclusive electric service territories of either Farmers or Ameren Missouri.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than September 29, 2019, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information Service (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, e-mail opcservice@opc.mo.gov or the Public Service Commission Staff P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov. The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

