Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves calendar for 2022-2023 school year

Local News February 10, 2022 KTTN News
Jamesport Tri-County School
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved a calendar for the 2022-2023 school year on February 9th.

The first day of school will be August 23rd, and the last day of school is scheduled for May 19th, 2023.

Membership was renewed with the Ozarks School Benefits Association Health Insurance Consortium.

The purchase was approved of baseball uniforms from Dannco. The uniforms will cost $68.95 per set.

The board approved a certificate of deposit investment for $150,000 for eight months at a .35% annual percentage yield with BTC Bank.

The board also moved to seek bids for a financial audit for the 2022-2023 year.

No announcement was made from an executive session.

Post Views: 57
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.