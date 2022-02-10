Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves calendar for 2022-2023 school year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved a calendar for the 2022-2023 school year on February 9th.

The first day of school will be August 23rd, and the last day of school is scheduled for May 19th, 2023.

Membership was renewed with the Ozarks School Benefits Association Health Insurance Consortium.

The purchase was approved of baseball uniforms from Dannco. The uniforms will cost $68.95 per set.

The board approved a certificate of deposit investment for $150,000 for eight months at a .35% annual percentage yield with BTC Bank.

The board also moved to seek bids for a financial audit for the 2022-2023 year.

No announcement was made from an executive session.

