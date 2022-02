Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton will be closed on February 11th in observance of Lincoln’s Birthday, which is a state holiday.

The Grundy County Commission will host the annual CART rock meeting with township representatives at the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri in Trenton on February 11th at 6:30 pm.

Other closures for February 11th in observance of Lincoln’s Birthday include the health departments in Sullivan, Mercer, Putnam, and Linn counties.

