Jamesport Tri-County announces Homecoming candidates

The Jamesport Tri-County Homecoming candidates have been announced.

Candidates include seniors Rikki Cook and Jaxson Waterbury, juniors Stevie Lockridge and Jakob Ybarra, sophomores Chloe Ableidinger and Zander Smith, and freshmen Tori Dunks and Cale Turner. Basketball candidates are Carly Turner and Garrett Skinner.

Principal Wade Hall says a coronation will be held after the Homecoming game against East Harrison on the evening of January 22ndat 6 o’clock. January 22nd is also spirit day at Jamesport Tri-County.

