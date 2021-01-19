Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Governor Mike Parson has opened Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations, however, the Grundy County Health Department reports that, at this time, it does not have vaccine available for Phase 1B, which includes individuals at higher risk due to age or health conditions.

The health department does not have a list for residents to sign up for the vaccine since it does not know when it will receive the vaccine.

Once the health department receives the vaccine, and it is ready, it will schedule clinics by appointment only to give doses. The Grundy County Health Department will let residents know via Facebook and local media as to how to sign up at that time.

