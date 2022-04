The Jamesport Lions Club sponsors an Easter Egg Hunt at the Jamesport City Park on April 16th.

Participants will search for eggs donated by local businesses starting at 1 p.m.

There will be four age groups including three years old and younger, preschool through first grade, second and third grade, and fourth through sixth grade. Each age group will have a golden egg with a special prize inside.

The Easter Bunny is to attend, and participants will be able to have their pictures taken with him.