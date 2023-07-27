Jamesport Junior Livestock Show officials announce winners of the Rabbit Show and Poultry Show

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been announced from July 27th’s Rabbit and Poultry shows at the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show.

For rabbits, the grand champion of the show and best four class rabbit was shown by Caitlynn Chalfant of Gilman City. The reserve champion of the show and the best six-class rabbit was shown by Ashley Chalfant of Gilman City.

The reserve four-class rabbit was shown by Jaclyn Hines of Bogard. The reserve six-class rabbit was shown by Malory Chalfant of Gilman City.

Senior showmanship went to Jaclyn Hines. Junior showmanship went to Ruby Boyer of Saint Joseph.

For poultry, the grand champion of the show was shown by Charlie Hays of Kirksville. The reserve champion of the show was shown by Benjamin Shuler of Trenton.

The champion large fowl was shown by Benjamin Shuler. The reserve champion was shown by Wyatt Boyer of Saint Joseph.

The champion and reserve champion bantams were shown by Charlie Hays.

The champion buck was shown by Brody Anderson.

Senior showmanship went to Benjamin Shuler.

Four exhibitors showed nine animals for the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show Poultry Show.

