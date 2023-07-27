Jamesport Junior Livestock Show officials announce winners of the Rabbit Show and Poultry Show

Farm News July 27, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Junior Livestock Show Version 2
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Results have been announced from July 27th’s Rabbit and Poultry shows at the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show.

For rabbits, the grand champion of the show and best four class rabbit was shown by Caitlynn Chalfant of Gilman City. The reserve champion of the show and the best six-class rabbit was shown by Ashley Chalfant of Gilman City.

The reserve four-class rabbit was shown by Jaclyn Hines of Bogard. The reserve six-class rabbit was shown by Malory Chalfant of Gilman City.

Senior showmanship went to Jaclyn Hines. Junior showmanship went to Ruby Boyer of Saint Joseph.

For poultry, the grand champion of the show was shown by Charlie Hays of Kirksville. The reserve champion of the show was shown by Benjamin Shuler of Trenton.

The champion large fowl was shown by Benjamin Shuler. The reserve champion was shown by Wyatt Boyer of Saint Joseph.

The champion and reserve champion bantams were shown by Charlie Hays.

The champion buck was shown by Brody Anderson.

Senior showmanship went to Benjamin Shuler.

Four exhibitors showed nine animals for the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show Poultry Show.

Post Views: 28
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.