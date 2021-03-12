Jamesport Community Association to sponsor fish fry

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor a fish fry to fund the upkeep of the Spillman Event Center and other community projects in Jamesport.

Fish, potatoes, hush puppies, slaw, beans, and dessert will be served by dine-in or drive-through at the Spillman Center on March 26th starting at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Free will donations will be accepted. Desserts and gift baskets can be brought to be donated for an auction. Social distancing will be practiced.

Contact the Jamesport Community Association for more information on the fish fry on March 26th by calling 660-684-6146 or emailing [email protected].

