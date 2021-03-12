Turkey hunting clinic and mentored turkey hunt for those with terminal or chronic illnesses to be held in Unionville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation, in partnership with Missouri Disabled Sportsmen, the Outdoor Dream Foundation, and the Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center, will offer a unique opportunity for youth with terminal or chronic illnesses to participate in a hunting clinic and mentored turkey hunt this spring in northeast Missouri.

The clinic will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at the Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center in Unionville. Participants will learn about turkey biology and habitat, hunting safety and shooting skills, ammunition and firearm selection, methods, and regulations. Participants will also have time for fishing and other activities around the lodge. Over the weekend, youth will head afield for a mentored hunt in some of Missouri’s best turkey habitat.

MDC and partners will provide meals, hunting gear, track chairs for those with mobility impairments, as well as all necessary equipment and staff to assist.

“MDC and Missouri Disabled Sportsmen are proud to partner with the Outdoor Dream Foundation in these efforts,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver. “MDC and our partners wish to ensure that everyone gets opportunities to enjoy nature.”

Applicants must be age 7–21 years of age by April 23. Space is limited for this clinic and participants must apply by April 12 at this link.

Scheduled plans are subject to change according to ongoing COVID-19 developments. To ensure public safety, all participants and staff will practice physical distancing and wear masks covering the mouth and nose when maintaining sufficient distancing is infeasible.

For more information about this event, contact Garver at (660) 785-2420 or email [email protected].

