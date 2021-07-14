Jamesport City Council offers contract and sets employee pay rate

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council July 12th approved offering a contract and matters involving pay.

City Clerk Shelley Page reports a contract was offered to Jerry Urton as an emergency backup water and wastewater operator.

Bob Walker was offered $12 an hour to help with mowing and snow removal for up to 20 hours per week. Employee Trent Brewer’s pay was set at $20 per hour.

Page talked about the closure of Booth Street south of First Street. She said the city’s map shows Booth Street was never platted past First Street. Mayor Dana Urton and the council suggested contacting the Daviess County Courthouse to check records before the city closes a street that does not exist.

Memorial Cemetery President Boyd Harrison discussed the planned building of a covered structure with concrete at the entrance to the cemetery. The structure would be off the road and should not impede keeping the road maintained. The council agreed that the structure should not be a problem.

Urton appointed Ray Bontrager to the Jamesport Park Board.

