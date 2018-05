The Jamesport City Council Monday evening approved an ordinance amending the water rates for Jamesport Water customers.

Jamesport City Clerk Shelley Page reports the water rates increased from $20.43 for the first 1,000 gallons to $23. The cost of each additional 1,000 gallons went from $9.30 to $11. Page says the new rates went into effect in April.

The council also accepted a bid for the purchase of a lawn mower from Bontrager Shop for $4,500 for a 52-inch Kawasaki.

Like this: Like Loading...