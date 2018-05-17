Crowder State Park to host Summer Explorer Hour events

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will host a series of Summer Explorer Hour events starting next week and going through September.

Park staff will assist participants with a nature activity during each Explorer Hour Saturday mornings from 10 to 11 o’clock May 26th through September 1st.

The activities will start at the campground amphitheater and include exploratory walks, nature crafts, and nature-themed games. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and use insect repellant.

Call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473 for more information on Explorer Hour events.

Like this: Like Loading...