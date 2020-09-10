Jamesport Board of Education accepts bid; discusses plans and procedures for COVID-19

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education accepted a bid on the evening of Wednesday, September 9thfrom Home Exchange Bank for a certificate of deposit investment of $500,000. The 12-month term was selected at a rate of .75%.

An intergovernmental agreement was approved with Daviess County for CARES Act funding.

The board discussed and reviewed plans and procedures to address COVID-19. There was a discussion of maintenance equipment, fundraising requests, and the budget with no action taken. Missouri School Boards Association updates were also reviewed with no action taken.

The board entered into an executive session for personnel.

