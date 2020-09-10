Maysville couple plead “not guilty” to felony charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child

A couple from Maysville accused of locking a nine-year-old autistic child in a cage entered pleas of not guilty in Division One of DeKalb County Circuit Court Thursday, September 10th.

The child’s mother, 36-year-old Katrina Michele England, and her wife, 39-year-old Debra Tina England waived formal arraignment, and they are next scheduled for court October 8th for a plea or trial setting.

The Englands have each been charged with three felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child and three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first degree.

Former DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark previously reported Children’s Division workers confirmed information the sheriff’s office received about unsanitary and poor living conditions, possible drug usage in the home, and a child being locked in a cage. Katrina England allegedly admitted to locking the child in a cage over 12 hours at a time to keep him or her from escaping.

