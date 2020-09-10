Almost 600 notices of potential jury duty mailed to Livingston County residents

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office mailed items regarding jury duty to 590 residents Wednesday, September 9th. That included 140 notices for jury duty and 450 notice of potential jury service.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports those who receive a notice for jury duty should read and follow the directions as given by the court. There will only be a certain number of prospective jurors allowed into the courtroom at a specific time for questioning by the attorneys due to COVID-19 precautions. The process will repeat until a jury is selected. Those residents are asked to pay attention to the time they are to arrive and be prompt. The sheriff’s office will be present and assist with needs or instructions.

The notices of potential jury service involve the period from October 12th to February 7th. The form has questions that need to be answered and is time-sensitive. The form should be returned to Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann’s Office. Residents in the pool of prospective jurors will be notified if they actually have to appear on a certain date to potentially serve on a jury.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares