Jameson man pleads not guilty to crash that injured 4-year-old child

A Jameson man facing felony charges stemming from an accident in March has entered a plea of not guilty in Daviess County Circuit Court.

Online court information shows 29-year-old Andrew Adkison waived his formal arraignment. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated, serious physical injury and first degree endangering the welfare of a child, serious physical injury.

The case for Adkison was continued to September 19th.

The Highway Patrol arrested Adkison after a March 24th traffic accident on Route P two miles east of Jameson when a pickup truck went off the road and overturned. The crash report said four-year-old Raylan Adkison sustained serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The Patrol also reported neither Andrew or Raylan Adkison wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...