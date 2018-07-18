USDA providing $2,000,000 to assist farmers in planting cover crops

The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service is helping producers affected by drought.

State Conservationist J. R. Flores says the state has two million dollars available to help farmers plant cover crops to address inadequate feed and forage as well as other natural resource concerns.

Cover crops established under the emergency initiative offered through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program may be grazed or hayed. That differs from existing EQIP cover crop contracts, which only allow grazing.

Flores says the NRCS believes that seeding cover crops into pastures and cropland will at least offer farmers and ranchers a chance of providing feed and forage over the next few months.

Farmers and ranchers with operations in any county impacted by the drought can apply for assistance at local NRCS offices until August 31st. The U. S. Drought Monitor Report will be used to determine eligibility.

Applications for assistance in counties with more severe drought conditions will be given priority.

Like this: Like Loading...