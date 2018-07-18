Aaron Tucker sentenced in beating death of Lock Springs man

A Milan man accused in the beating death of a Lock Springs man has been sentenced in Daviess County Circuit Court.

Online court information shows 26-year-old Aaron Thomas Tucker was sentenced to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail for a period of one year on a misdemeanor charge of assault in the third degree.

The execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for a period of two years. Tucker was ordered to serve five days of shock detention with credit given for time served, pay all court costs, pay the boarding bill within 18 months, attend Alcoholics Anonymous, and prohibited to consume alcohol. Online court information reports he was released on probation.

Authorities previously reported Michael Chad Estabrook died after a closed fist struck him in the jaw during an incident in Lock Springs in November 2016.

Tucker’s address at the time of the incident was listed as Lock Springs.

