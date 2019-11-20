Jail escapee, Drake Kately, apprehended in Delaware by U.S. Marshals

Various media outlets are reporting the United States Marshal’s Service in Delaware arrested a fugitive who escaped from the Mercer County Jail in September, two and a half months ago.

Twenty-seven-year-old Drake Andrew Kately of Kansas City was reportedly “living off the grid” in a wooded area near Edgemore, Delaware, more than a thousand miles from Mercer County, Missouri. Reports indicate US Marshal’s found Kately hiding in a shack that he’d made from leaves around a fallen tree. His clothing was described as hanging from a tree branch.

On September 4th, Kately escaped for a second time from the Mercer County Jail in Princeton. He had been held on felony and misdemeanor charges in Mercer County include felon in possession of a firearm, assault, and burglary as well as a charge for a previous escape from custody occurring August 9th. Other charges against Kately are pending in Grundy county as well as warrants issued by Missouri Probation and Parole.

After attempts to locate Kately were unsuccessful, authorities asked the US Marshals to assist. Federal officials developed information that led them to believe Kately was in Delaware. Further investigation narrowed the search to Edgemoor near Governor Prince Boulevard.

The US Marshals’ First State Fugitive task force, along with members of the New Castle County K-9 unit, located and arrested Kately about 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Kately was turned over to the New Castle County Police for processing. Extradition back to Missouri is pending.

