Audio: Missouri Governor “3.1 percent unemployment rate is a record Low”

Missouri’s governor says the state’s economy is growing because of legislative actions like “Fast Track” and an emphasis on workforce development. Governor Mike Parson says 37-thousand new jobs have been created in the past year.
The state Department of Economic Development says Missouri’s unemployment rate for October was three-point-one percent, remaining unchanged from September. Governor Mike Parson tells a Columbia audience that’s a record low.
The governor also says Missouri’s unemployment rate for African-Americans has dropped in half since 2015. He emphasizes that Missouri must continue to focus on workforce development, noting only 28 percent of Missourians have degrees.