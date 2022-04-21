Jacoby Ortega named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jacoby Ortega, a pharmacy technician II at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2022. Steve Schieber, CEO, presented the award to Ortega at a ceremony held in her honor.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Ortega’s co-workers said, “Jacoby is hardworking, reliable, dependable, knowledgeable, has a selfless mentality, has a fun personality, and makes showing up to work enjoyable every day. She is always willing to put in the extra steps and extra work it takes to accommodate coworkers and patients alike. She always has a smile on her face and displays a ‘say yes’ attitude to ensure our patients receive the best care possible.”

In recognition of the award, Ortega received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet.