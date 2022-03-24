Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that charges brought by his office resulted in the arrest of Jerry Thompson, Jr., of Blue Springs, Missouri.

The arrest warrant asserts eight counts of deceptive business practices and three counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. “My Office will hold accountable anyone who preys on our society’s most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My Consumer Protection Unit works around the clock to root out and prosecute instances of fraud.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Wade Schilling and Sarah Carnes.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at this link.

Attorney General Schmitt reminds the public that the charges against Thompson are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thompson’s indictment can be found here.

Related