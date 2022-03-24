North Central Missouri Development Alliance to hold annual meeting March 29

Local News March 24, 2022 KTTN News
North Central Missouri Development Alliance or NCMDA
The North Central Missouri Development Alliance will hold its annual meeting next week.

The meeting to discuss community assets and goals will be held at The Space in Trenton on March 29th. It will start with a free dinner at 5 p.m.

NCMDA Executive Director Scott Sharp will talk about a site selector’s perspective of Trenton for manufacturing and industry. Jackie Soptic with the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation will also speak.

Trenton City Council members, the Grundy County Commission, and the IDC have been invited to March 29th’s meeting.

