Indiana man hospitalized after crashing west of Princeton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from Indiana was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover, accident late Wednesday night eight miles west of Princeton.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 44-year-old John Stewart of Madison, Indiana who was taken by EMS to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

Stewart was westbound when the sports utility vehicle traveled off the north side of Highway 136, the driver over-corrected causing the vehicle to go off the opposite side of the road where it overturned, struck an embankment, and a barbed-wire fence.

The patrol noted he was wearing his seat belt on and vehicle damage was extensive in the crash just before midnight at 11:40 pm on Wednesday night.

Related